At least 30 people, including several children, were killed when a fire ripped through a home that doubled as a matchstick factory in Indonesia on Friday, authorities said.

Pictures from the scene showed blackened corpses lying on top of each other on the floor in the aftermath of the blaze that authorities said broke out early Friday afternoon.

TV footage showed plumes of black smoke billowing from the home in the town of Binjai in North Sumatra, about 70 kilometres (44 miles) west of provincial capital Medan.

"We don't know what caused the fire but it has been extinguished," the head of North Sumatra's disaster agency Riadil Lubis said, adding that at least three children were among the victims.

"We've sent teams there," he added.

Resident Budi Zulkifli said he was headed to the local mosque in the Muslim-majority nation when the fire broke out.

"I was about to go out Friday prayers when there was a loud explosion," he said.

"But I don't know what blew up."

Gas explosion