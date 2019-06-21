The sudden death of Egypt’s only elected leader, Mohamed Morsi, in court has been widely recognised as a cruelly ironic symbol of Egypt’s trajectory in the 2010s.

Few could have predicted during the 2011 ouster of Morsi’s predecessor, longtime dictator Hosni Mubarak, or after Morsi’s election a year later that within a few years it would be the ousted dictator at liberty and his elected successor serving what amounted to a life sentence.

.While the mouthpieces of the various foreign governments and vested interests who supported the 2013 coup against Morsi need be dignified with no comment, those who have rightly spoken in Morsi’s favour have also tended to miss the point.

Both Egypt, and the various revolts in the Arab sphere, have been portrayed by this latter group, apparently with the best intentions, as an elemental struggle between dictatorship and democracy.

This is an attractive hypothesis – it is true that various bankrollers of the 2013 coup, particularly certain Gulf monarchies, were obsessively paranoid with maintaining their autocratic power, and more broadly it is true that the coercive dictator versus civilian democrat dichotomy carries an appealing moralism in which the blatant injustice of the counterrevolution neatly fits.

However, such a simplistic analysis is not only flawed but liable to abuse, simply because autocratic forces have learned a trick or two about “controlling” democracy with superficial electoral tricks.

Election as selection

To be sure, Morsi was elected. Technically, however, so was his successor Abdel-Fattah Sisi – if only in the most ludicrous parody of elections.

In 2014 Sisi’s opponent, Hamdeen Sabahy, came third in a two-horse race, having been beaten by both the field marshal and by the “invalid vote”, and in 2018 the runner-up, Moussa Mostafa, was only persuaded to defect from his role as an enthusiastic Sisi supporter at the eleventh hour in order to give an effective one-party election the semblance of a legitimate contest.

2018 also saw Sisi arrest a more convincing prospective opponent, Sami Anan; not insignificantly, Anan was a former army commander, sacked by Morsi in the same 2012 shuffle that saw Sisi advance to power.

Anan, the soldier, was more of a threat to the military-dominated regime than Moussa, the civilian; this is a phenomenon that the simplistic analysis of dictatorship versus democracy cannot adequately explain.

Nor is this a one-off. The dictator of the single most destructive regime in the present period, Bashar Assad, who has had to forcibly eject half of Syria’s population in a terrible war to hold onto power, was also technically elected.

The snap election he engineered in 2014 was even more ludicrous because, coming as it did in the middle of a country-wide war, it automatically disenfranchised millions of the electorate, many under ferocious government bombardment even as the votes were cast by a fraction of Syria’s citizens.

Perhaps it was a tacit recognition of the election’s implausibility that Assad’s share of the votes was for once permitted to dip fractionally below ninety percent.

Conceit of democratic rule

The case of Syria’s election is extreme but it is not without precedent. Prior to the 2010s Middle Eastern revolts, there was the neoconservative-generated war in Iraq and Afghanistan, a superficial but not unimportant part of whose central conceit was the enforcement of democratic rule.

Afghanistan has had three general elections since the 2001 invasion: in each the runner-up, Abdullah Abdullah, plausibly claimed that the result was rigged, and in summer 2014 it took a three-month negotiation by US foreign minister John Kerry to get him to accept second place, a pill he only swallowed when a new position, equivalent to the throne, was invented specifically for him, as the CEO of Afghanistan.

If the position sounds terribly mercenary for what is intended to be a public office, it deserves little better.