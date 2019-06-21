North Korea lauded its ties with ally China on Friday as Xi Jinping wrapped up a symbolic two-day visit to his nuclear-armed neighbour, with both countries facing deadlock in their negotiations with US President Donald Trump.

Kim Jong-un told the Chinese president that his visit was an opportunity to demonstrate "the immutability and invincibility of the DPRK-China friendship before the world", the KCNA news agency reported, using the abbreviation of North Korea's official name.

Pyongyang pulled out all the stops to welcome Xi, the first Chinese president to visit in 14 years –– a period in which Pyongyang has carried out five nuclear tests and launched missiles capable of reaching the entire US mainland.

China always prefers stability in its neighbourhood and the North's nuclear provocations strained the relationship between the Cold War allies, with Beijing backing UN sanctions on Pyongyang and Kim not visiting to pay his respects for more than six years after inheriting power.

But as he embarked on a flurry of diplomacy last year, Kim ensured that – whose country is the North's key diplomatic supporter and main provider of trade and aid – was the first head of state he met.

Kim travelled to China three more times to meet Xi, and Pyongyang has been increasingly keen for the Chinese president to reciprocate.

Influence on North Korea

Analysts say Xi, who left Pyongyang on Friday, intended to use the trip as a signal to Trump of his influence with Kim, a week before the G20 summit in Japan.

The world's top two economies are embroiled in a protracted trade war and their leaders are expected to meet in Osaka.

Similarly, nuclear negotiations between the North and US are deadlocked, after the second summit between Kim and Trump broke up in Hanoi in February with the two unable to reach a deal on sanctions relief and what the North might give up in return.