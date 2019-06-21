Hundreds of protesters poured into Hong Kong's main government complex early on Friday to demand the resignation of its pro-Beijing leader over a controversial extradition proposal that has sparked the city's biggest political crisis in decades.

The protest comes after the government refused to meet the demands of demonstrators, who have marched in their millions this month to oppose a bill that would have enabled extraditions to the Chinese mainland — and the movement has transformed into a larger rebuke of the administration of Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Opposition groups had called for the complete withdrawal of the legislation and for Lam to step down.

Protesters, who have been largely leaderless during the anti-government rallies, were asked to "hold picnics" outside the legislature.

Organisers have also called for a go-slow protest on roads and public transport, and urged people to gather in other parts of the city to show their support.

Some at the government complex brought placards asking the police not to shoot at them, in a reference to sporadic violence last week between security officials and protesters.

In addition to ousting Lam and cancelling the extradition bill, protesters also want the release of those detained during those clashes, and an investigation into allegations of police brutality.

"The government still hasn't responded to our demands, After so many days... they are all talking rubbish and shifting the blame on one another," protester Poyee Chan, 28, told AFP.