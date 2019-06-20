Crowds angry over the visit of a Russian lawmaker tried to storm Georgia's parliament building on Thursday evening, pushing against lines of riot police, throwing bottles, and grabbing riot shields from some officers and tearing off their helmets.

The scenes in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, flared up suddenly after public anger over the visit and speech of a member of the Russian lower house of parliament triggered big street protests. Riot police repeatedly used tear gas, prompting most of the protesters to disperse.

Two wounded protesters told a Reuters reporter they were hit by rubber bullets. They were taken to hospital in an ambulance shortly afterwards.

Russian influence in Georgia remains a politically sensitive subject. The small country, a US ally, fought and lost a short war against Moscow in 2008.

The two countries have not had diplomatic ties since, and Russia went on to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where Russian troops are now garrisoned.

Georgia, which is crisscrossed by energy pipelines, hopes to one day join the European Union and NATO. That ambition has angered Moscow, the country's former Soviet overlord.

TRT World spoke to Dan Ashby in Moscow for the latest.

Thursday's protests were sparked by a visit by Sergei Gavrilov, who was leading a Russian delegation taking part in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), a body set up by the Greek parliament in 1993 to foster relationships between Christian Orthodox lawmakers.