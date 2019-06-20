The UN Human Rights Council in its report on the Jamal Khashoggi murder and it squarely and definitively points the finger at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

"Mr Khashoggi's killing constituted an extrajudicial killing for which the State of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is responsible," say the opening lines of the damning report, which is likely to compound Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's (MBS) isolation on the world stage.

UN Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard went on to say: "[There] is credible evidence warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi Officials' individual liability, including the Crown Prince's."

It is this last sentence that will most worry the young prince, who is next in line to become the King of Saudi Arabia with his ailing father King Salman's health reportedly on the decline.

The UN report has confirmed what the Turkish government and much of the international community has long been saying; however, the long term impact on MBS's reputation is mounting.

Dr Andreas Krieg, an Assistant Professor at King’s College London and Middle East security expert, told TRT World: "Most analysts and policymakers are making a distinction though between MBS and the Saudi kingdom, which for now can be easily done as he is 'only' the Crown Prince."

"Once he becomes king, it will be increasingly difficult for Saudi Arabia to manoeuvre diplomatically as foreign dignitaries do not want to be seen shaking hands with someone like MBS," added Krieg.

The media-conscious crown prince has attempted to cultivate an image of a young and progressive leader, a break from Saudi Arabia's more traditional and conservative society. He has been deliberate in giving media outlets in the West exclusive behind the scenes access or taking full page ads in business newspapers all in a bid to burnish his credentials.

The murder, dismemberment and disposal of Khashoggi's body in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul have raised serious questions around the prince’s so-called progressive leadership.

Early indications of the crown prince’s ruthlessness came in November 2017, when more than thirty senior Saudi figures and businessmen were arrested in the middle of the night and brought to the Ritz Carlton in what was termed as ''anti-corruption'' drive.