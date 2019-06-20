“If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face — forever,” is a line from George Orwell’s dystopian novel 1984 that has stuck itself into the parlance of our times. There is little wonder why, in 2019, the words have become startlingly relevant.

It has snuck into speech amid the rise of regimes where “the cruelty is the point,” as a more concise observer described US President Donald Trump’s policy of torturing thousands of migrant children in American concentration camps.

Orwell’s analogy, however, doesn’t consider what happens when the boot’s sole runs thin under brain, blood and bone, and the stamping ankle twists itself into the ground. Cruelty, which never thinks that far ahead, eventually becomes pointless. there'

This week, it seems the cruelty is becoming pointless for two world leaders, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah El Sisi and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also known as MBS. By violently suppressing civil society, both leaders carry on the job of British colonial rule, a project that ended eventually.

Cracks in the facade of their autocracies emerged with a report on Wednesday from the UN on Saudi Arabia’s murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the unexpected death in a court of deposed Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, a passing preceded by years of harsh imprisonment.

Khashoggi’s murder at the Saudi Arabian embassy in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018, was a prime of example of cruelty for cruelty's sake.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, or MBS, identified by the UN as being behind the killing, never thought he needed a reason for the flagrant display of grotesque violence. Cruelty was the point.

Killing Khashoggi, a figure whose disappearance in the American media (unlike some other Saudi dissidents who have vanished), would serve as a very public warning to anyone who might like to follow in his footsteps. Assassination by spectacle is the intention.

Crucially, the report assembled evidence that the killing was not an accidental death in the process of renditioning him to Saudi Arabia, or the result of a fight between the 59-year-old journalist and a rogue team of Saudi security guards. The UN report says the murder was premeditated and carried out with forethought of how to dispose of the body.

Although Saudi Arabia admitted to causing his death, Khashoggi’s body is still missing.

Meanwhile, Morsi’s body has been put to rest in Egypt. Due to the punitive conditions of his confinement, the country’s first democratically elected president did not stand much of a chance of surviving long inside the prison’s walls and the repeated solitary confinement.

Help for Morsi, who collapsed in court, also did not arrive for 20 minutes, according to reports. Although weakened by high blood pressure and diabetes, Morsi’s death allowed Sisi’s critics to point to Egypt’s notoriously crowded and abusive prison system, where human rights groups say hundreds of political prisoners languish, some marked for execution.

Indeed, for Sisi, who can’t sit through an American TV news interview without going into a flop sweat, keeping Morsi under such cruel conditions seemed like a chance to warn others of the enduring power of Nasserism.