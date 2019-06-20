Slack Technologies, the fast-growing workplace messaging and communication platform, is poised for an unusual public listing on Thursday that will see it trade on the New York Stock Exchange and could value it at around $16 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The so-called direct listing, which differs from a traditional IPO in that it does not raise fresh funds, will put on trial a method pioneered last year by music streaming business Spotify Technology.

"We think the jury is out on whether this is the right move or not," said Kathleen Smith, a principal and manager of IPO ETFs at Renaissance Capital. "Looking at Spotify, it takes a little time for the stock to get established after a direct listing."

Slack's debut follows a spate of much anticipated technology IPOs, some of which, including Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc, had disappointing starts to trading.

The direct listing model offers Slack an opportunity to save significantly on investment banking fees and avoids agreements that would otherwise prevent many current shareholders from selling their stock.

Slack's direct listing could have implications for other large technology companies such as Airbnb, which is considering going public through a similar approach, a person familiar with the matter said.

Reference price

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday set a reference price of $26 per share, indicating a value of around $16 billion. The reference price is not a trading price but is used in the process of building a book of orders.