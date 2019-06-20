A Turkish court on Thursday handed down verdicts to several people, among more than 220 suspects, in one of the biggest trials relating to the deadly July 15 2016 failed coup.

Several senior military officers, including former Turkish Air Force commander Akin Ozturk and Ali Yazici who was President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's military aide, were handed 141 life sentences each over their involvement in the coup attempt.

The sentencing is still under way.

The 141 life sentences awarded to Ozturk and his 16 accomplices include 139 terms for killing or ordering the killing of 139 innocent citizens, one for their attempt to overthrow constitutional order and one for ordering the murder of the president.

They were also accused of ordering and planning the bombing of Ankara and the parliament.

The failed putsch of July 15, 2016 left 251 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

Separating Gulen's case

The court ordered the prosecution to separate the file of Fetullah Gulen and 13 other top masterminds behind the failed coup attempt as they were not in attendance.

Turkey has consistently pointed to FETO for being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

In-prison trial

The trial of 224 suspects, including more than two dozen former generals, began in May 2017 in the country's largest courtroom inside a prison complex in Sincan, Ankara.

The space was purpose-built to hear coup-related trials and has room for 1,558 people.