TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
War sees many Syrians find refuge in Turkey
According to the UNHCR, Turkey is hosting the largest number of refugees in the world for the fifth consecutive year. Out of the 3.7 million refugees, only 3.5 percent of them actually live in camps, the rest are spread out across the country.
War sees many Syrians find refuge in Turkey
A general view of Nizip refugee camp, near the Turkish-Syrian border in Gaziantep province, Turkey. November 30, 2016. / Reuters Archive
June 20, 2019

Nizip's refugee camp in south-west Turkey accommodates nearly 4,000 people and includes a hospital, pharmacy, school and social centre.

Last year, 71 million people worldwide were forced out of their homes by violence or persecution. This includes refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced persons. 

According to the report by UNHCR released on Wednesday, a day ahead of World Refugee Day, Syrian refugees are higher in number than any other country, with 6.7 million.

Recommended

Turkey hosts some 4 million of the nearly 25 million global refugee population.

TRT World's Yasin Ekin reports from Nizip refugee camp.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda