On June 12, Craig Hicks, a fifty-year-old avowed atheist, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder for shooting three Muslim American students “execution style” in what now must be considered the first multiple-casualty terrorist attack to specifically target Muslims in the United States.

Four years ago Hicks burst into an apartment in Chapel Hill, North Carolina that was owned by 23-year-old Deah Barakat moments before killing him, his 21-year-old wife Yusor Abu Salha and her 19-year-old sister Razan Abu-Salha.

The day after the attack, the father of Yusor and Razan, was adamant his daughters were victims of an anti-Muslim “hate crime,” telling reporters Hicks had “picked on my daughter and her husband a couple of times before, and he talked to them with his gun in his belt. And they were uncomfortable with him, but they did not know he would go this far,” adding that his eldest daughter had told him months before their deaths how Hicks “hates us for what we are and how we look.”

Despite the family’s insistence, the media framed their deaths as the violent escalation of a long-running “parking dispute,” a narrative that was ignited when Hicks’ wife told reporters it was “related to a longstanding parking dispute that my husband had with the neighbours.”

When white terrorists gun down Muslims, the defence pleas of the perpetrator’s allies matter more than those of the victims themselves.

The framing of the hate crime or terrorist attack as a “parking dispute” was parroted by all kinds of figures within the right-wing media orbit, but was notably and desperately clung onto by high profile atheists, including Richard Dawkins who casually dismissed the killings as a “parking dispute in NRA land.” The killer had listed Dawkins’ The God Delusion as one of his favourite books, and his Facebook page read like a shrine to other prominent Muslim-hating 'New Atheists'.

Today, however, Chris Blue, the Chapel Hill police chief, finally put the phoney “parking dispute” narrative to rest when he made this statement:

What we all know now and what I wish we had said four years ago is that the murders of Deah, Yusor, and Razan were about more than simply a parking dispute. The man who committed these murders undoubtedly did so with a hateful heart, and the murders represented the taking of three promising lives by someone who clearly chose not to see the humanity and the goodness in them.

Farris Barakat, the brother of one of the victims, said, “This was as much a longstanding dispute over parking as Rosa Parks was over a bus seat," with his sister DrSusan Barakat telling the court, “Deah, Yusor and Razan were murdered in an Islamophobic hate crime.”