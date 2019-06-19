As Sudan’s political crisis has become more and more entangled after the toppling of its longest-serving ruler Omar al Bashir on April 11, one of his proteges, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, is now calling the shots.

Sudan’s Transitional Military Council (TMC) is officially run by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan. However, as far as power is concerned, many say that Dagalo, also known as Hemeti, is the top authority.

Bashir, the seventh president of Sudan, who had come to power via a coup in 1989, was deposed with a coup amidst mass protests. Ever since Bashir’s departure, the country has been run by the TMC, which is holding intense negotiations with the Freedom and Change Forces (FCF), an umbrella organisation of protesters.

The TMC and civilian leaders have been trying to come to terms over how to rule the country, but the talks have so far failed. At least 118 civilians were killed during the quashing of the protests. Pro-democracy activists have remained on the streets, demanding that the military relinquish control and ensure that a genuine civilian government is formed.

While there are images of Hemeti dancing with supporters in Khartoum, making him look like a fun and easygoing person, the truth is more sinister.

Hemeti’s Darfur sins

Hemeti has been linked to mass rapes and killings in Darfur in the war that started in 2003, joining the Janjaweed militia, described as “an irregular pro-government force accused of committing genocide against the region’s non-Arab population,” according to the Telegraph.

According to a UN-appointed investigative body, Sudan’s government and the Hemeti-led Janjaweed militia has not committed genocide, but they have certainly been guilty of mass murders, torture, rape and other crimes in the Darfur region, creating the necessary conditions for a trial at the International Criminal Court for Hemeti and his top offcials

Earlier this month, on June 3, scores, maybe hundreds of people were shot, beaten and robbed by security forces called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are tightly connected with Hemeti, in Khartoum. Residents have reportedly begun referring to them as the Janjaweed, evoking the terror of the 2000s.