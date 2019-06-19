At least three people were injured on Wednesday in a rocket attack on the headquarters of US oil company giant ExxonMobil in Iraq's southern province of Basra, according to the Iraqi defence ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said a Katyusha rocket hit Zubair and Rumeila oil fields camp, operated by the Iraqi Drilling company, where Exxon Mobil and other companies have caravans housing their workers, security official Mahdi Raykan said.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

The ministry said the headquarters of the US oil company was evacuated after the attack.

ExxonMobil is the main contractor in a long-term agreement with the Iraqi South Oil Company to develop the oilfield.

Exxon Mobil, based in Irving, Texas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In May, it evacuated staff from the West Qurna 1 oil field in Basra province.