Political solutions will emerge in the Eastern Mediterranean when people “learn to share in compliance with the law," Turkey's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Ankara’s main aim in the Eastern Mediterranean is protecting the rights of the Turkish Cypriots, Mevlut Cavusoglu said ahead of the departure of Turkey's second drilling vessel Yavuz to the region.

"[Later] we won’t have any trouble sharing the wealth [in the region]," he told a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

"There is only one thing we want. To guarantee that the rights of Turkish Cypriots are accepted by Greek Cypriot administration, Greece, the EU and everyone," he said.