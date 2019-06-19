This June, eleven French nationals and a Tunisian with French residency were sentenced to be executed by the Iraqi courts for having fought alongside Daesh.

These cases in the Iraqi courts are significant in that an examination of the life trajectories of the accused serve as a revelation of what demographic in France was, or is, attracted by Daesh.

On another level, the cases highlight a bilateral international relations crisis. France refuses to repatriate these Daesh fighters, yet the French foreign ministry criticises Iraq’s passing the death sentence on the accused. On one level, France lectures Iraq on human rights violation, yet fails to accept responsibility for crimes committed by its citizens.

Theorising the foreign fighter phenomenon

In a previous article, I analysed how the ideas of French academic Olivier Roy could be used to understand how an American convert to Islam, John Walker Lindh, joined the Taliban.

In Roy’s 2017 Guardian article, “Who Are the New Jihadis?” he argues that there are two demographics that usually join ISIS (Daesh), second generation French Muslims, regularly recruiting their brothers and sisters, and “native” French converts.

These children of Muslim immigrants born in France lived a secular life, growing up in not-so religious households, going to night clubs, consuming alcohol and drugs, and/or were involved in petty crime. Then at some point, particularly if they are incarcerated, they become “born-again” Muslims who embrace their faith, but a version more austere than their parents, and usually convene in small religious groups rather than large mosques.

Daesh had little appeal for “first-generation” immigrants, who usually sacrificed everything for their children to have a better life. There are also very few “third-generation” French recruits, as by this juncture they are either well integrated into French culture and society or have found ways to reconcile both dimensions of their identity.

It must be stressed that this is a small segment of “second-generation” French Muslims, but what this trend does represent is that the children of immigrant families comprise a generational revolt against their parents. They seek to prove that they are more Muslim than their parents.

French converts to Islam have ruptured with their parents, whether they be Catholics or secular, and then seek out a new family if they are disowned from or disavow their biological family.

Another familial element, according to Roy, is demonstrated by the trend where pairs of brothers or even sisters are attracted to Al Qaeda or Daesh. The Kouachi brothers were responsible for the Charlie Hebdo shootings, and the Abdeslam brothers took part in the November 2015 Paris attacks, and the brothers Fabien and Jean-Michel Clain from Toulouse converted together and were killed in Baghouz, Daesh’s last holdout in Syria.

This is not just a French phenomenon. The Tsarnaev brothers responsible for the Boston Marathon bombings in April 2013 were second generation Muslims. The August 2017 attacks in Catalonia, Spain also included cells of brothers.

The twelve accused