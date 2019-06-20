A record 71 million people have been displaced worldwide from war, persecution and other violence, the UN refugee agency said on Wednesday, an increase of more than 2 million from last year and an overall total that would amount to the world's 20th most populous country.

The annual global trends report released by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) counts the number of the world's refugees, asylum-seekers and internally displaced people at the end of 2018, in some cases following decades of living away from home.

In its annual global trends report, the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) described the figure of 70.8 million at the end of 2018 as "conservative", particularly because the number of people who fled Venezuela's devastating crisis is undercounted.

The report was released to coincide with the World Refugee Day on Thursday.

"On World Refugee Day, my thoughts are with the more than 70 million women, children and men — refugees and internally displaced persons — who have been forced to flee war, conflict and persecution," Guterres said.

He said 70 million was an "astonishing number" as it is "twice what it was 20 years ago," adding the majority of the forcibly displaced people were from Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan, Myanmar and Somalia.

'Damaging' to depict refugees as threats

The figures, coming on the eve of World Refugee Day on Thursday, are bound to add fuel to a debate at the intersection of international law, human rights and domestic politics, especially the movement in some countries, including the US, against immigrants and refugees.

Launching the report, high commissioner Filippo Grandi had a message for US President Donald Trump and other world leaders, calling it "damaging" to depict migrants and refugees as threats to jobs and security in host countries. Often, they are fleeing insecurity and danger themselves, he said.

The report also puts a statistical skeleton onto oft en-poignant individual stories of people struggling to survive by crossing rivers, deserts, seas, fences and other barriers, natural and man-made, to escape government oppression, gang killings, sexual abuse, militia murders and other such violence at home.

Forty-one million IDPs

The UNHCR said 70.8 million people were forcibly displaced at the end of last year, up from about 68.5 million in 2017 – nearly a 65 percent increase from a decade ago.

Among them, nearly three in five people — or more than 41 million people — have been displaced within their home countries.

"The global trends, once again unfortunately, go in what I would say is the wrong direction," Grandi told reporters in Geneva. "There are new conflicts, new situations, producing refugees, adding themselves to the old ones. The old ones never get resolved."

The phenomenon is both growing in size and duration. Some four-fifths of the "displacement situations" have lasted more than five years. After eight years of war in Syria, for instance, its people continue to make up the largest population of forcibly displaced people, at some 13 million.