Wanted PKK terrorists 'neutralised' in Turkey's eastern Bitlis province
Turkish Interior Ministry says Serif Yakut, a wanted PKK terrorist code-named Ali Piling, was "neutralised" in the eastern province of Bitlis on Monday. Another PKK terrorist in the orange category, code-named Eren Karker, was neutralised on Sunday.
File photo from unknown date shows a Turkish soldier / AA
June 19, 2019

A wanted PKK terrorist has been neutralised in eastern Bitlis province, its governorship said on Wednesday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralised" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a written statement, the governorship said the terrorist was identified as Serif Yakut, codenamed Ali Piling, and was neutralised on Monday in an operation carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command in Kayadag village.

The terrorist was in the red category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, the statement said, adding he was sought with around $686,000 (4 million Turkish lira) bounty on his head.

Another wanted PKK terrorist code-named Eren Karker was neutralised on Sunday in the eastern province of Bitlis.

In a written statement, the Interior Ministry said the terrorist was identified as Unal Dinar and was neutralised within the scope of a security operation in the countryside.

The terrorist was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, the statement said, adding that he was sought with a 600,000 Turkish lira (around $103,000) bounty on his head.

Turkey's wanted list is divided into five colour-coded categories, with red being most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the European Union—has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

