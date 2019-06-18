Turkey will not be deterred by any cause to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

“No one can stop us from pursuing rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots in Eastern Mediterranean,” Erdogan told an Istanbul dinner hosted by a local association.

On the reported decision of Greek Cypriot administration to issue arrest warrants for crew members of the Turkish-flagged drillship Fatih, Erdogan said Turkey’s drill ships will “resolutely” continue its studies in the region.

The Fatih drillship launched offshore operations on May 3 in an area of 75 kilometres (42 nautical miles) off the western coast of the island and is set to be joined by the drillship Yavuz.

Turkey has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration’s unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, saying Turkish Cypriots also have rights to the resources in the area and Ankara has the right to hydrocarbon drilling as well.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Turkey intervened as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure.

The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries—Turkey, Greece, and the UK—ended in 2017 in Switzerland.

'Turkey is being isolated'

Turkey's main opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu said on Tuesday that Turkey needs to make foreign policy changes that reflect its national interests, including on Cyprus.