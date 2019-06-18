The United Nations extrajudicial executions investigator, Agnes Callamard, will issue her report on the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi on Wednesday, a statement said.

Callamard, who has led an international inquiry into Khashoggi's murder in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul last October, said after a visit to Turkey this year that the evidence pointed to a brutal crime "planned and perpetrated" by Saudi officials.

Khashoggi's remains have not been found but Callamard has said that she and her team of forensic and legal experts had access to a part of "chilling and gruesome audio materials" of his death obtained by the Turkish intelligence agency.

Her report is expected to include recommendations on criminal accountability of both states and individuals.

Crown prince behind murder?

The CIA and some Western countries believe Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, ordered an operation to kill Khashoggi, a critic and Washington Post columnist. Saudi officials deny these accusations.

Khashoggi's killing by a team of Saudi operatives on October 2 provoked widespread revulsion and marred the image of the crown prince, who was previously admired in the West for seemingly advancing changes in his deeply conservative kingdom, including tax reform, infrastructure projects and allowing women to drive.