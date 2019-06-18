Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, died during a court session on Monday.

"He was speaking before the judge for 20 minutes, then became very animated and fainted. He was quickly rushed to the hospital where he later died," a judicial source said.

Mohamed Morsi was born in 1951 in the village of El Adwah in the Nile Delta province.

He studied engineering at Cairo University in the 1970s and then moved to the US to complete a PhD. He continued his career at Zagazig University, heading the engineering department there.

A senior member of the Muslim Brotherhood, he was arrested during the Egyptian Revolution of 2011 but escaped prison with fellow members just two days later.

His political career began after the overthrow of former President Hosni Mubarak on February 11.

Morsi headed the Muslim Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party, and later in 2012 stepped in as the organisations preferred candidate for president after its initial choice, Khairat al Shater, was barred from running.

Egypt’s first free election was held in two rounds. The first on May 23 and May 24, during which Morsi won a total of 25 percent of the vote to Ahmed Shafik’s 24.

In the run-off election, Morsi narrowly won with 52 percent of votes to Shafik’s 48.

His year in power was tumultuous and eventful.