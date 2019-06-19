Following the death of Egypt’s first democratically elected president Mohammed Morsi (67) in a Cairo courtroom on Monday, access to the websites of the Anadolu Agency (AA) and TRT Arabi across Egypt was blocked.

While there has been no explanation from the authorities, the internet pages of both institutions cannot be accessed.

Morsi was the first democratically elected president of Egypt following Arab Spring protests against the Western-backed government of Hosni Mubarak and the military regime.

He was subsequently removed from power in a bloody coup led by Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who would go on to become Egypt's president in a disputed election.

TRT Arabi readers took to social media to protest the blockade.