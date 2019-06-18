“This was slow death.”

These are the words used to describe the last years of Mohamed Morsi, Egypt’s first, only and perhaps last ever democratically elected president, by his exiled Muslim Brotherhood comrade Mohamed Sudan.

For the past six years, Morsi has lived a life unworthy of living. Like most political prisoners locked away in Egypt’s dungeons, in this case, the much-reviled Tora prison complex, nicknamed 'Scorpion', the conditions of his captivity were not even fit for an animal.

During one of his failed pleas in court for an assessment by doctors in 2015, Morsi, who suffered from severe diabetes, once famously claimed that to eat the food provided to him in prison would lead to ‘a major crime’, namely his death.

Morsi knew that the authorities, while perhaps not brazen enough to outright murder him, were content to make his life as painful and tortuous as possible.

There have been several independent accounts of the final painful years of Mohamed Morsi’s life, but the main focus ought to be on why the president was forced to endure this persecution.

That question will forever be perhaps the primary component of any biography or retrospective understanding of the life and death of Mohamed Morsi.

Democracy doomed

Ironically, following the overthrow of the Mubarak regime and the emergence of democracy, it was never supposed to be Morsi who ran for president for the Freedom and Justice Party (FJP), the Brotherhood’s political wing.

The chosen one was the charismatic outspoken businessman and deputy supreme guide of the Brotherhood Khairat el Shatar (himself currently on death row in Egypt), but the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces (SCAF) barred him from running, and thus the practically unknown Morsi was selected by the FJP to run for the presidency.

Most pro-democracy Egyptians will never forget the moment when it was announced that Morsi had defeated the counter-revolutionary candidate Ahmed Shafik. The sheer volume of the roar that emanated from those gathered in Tahrir Square sends shivers down the spine.

But it was never about Morsi, the man – it was much more about what Morsi represented, which was the commitment from a majority of Egyptians to transition away from the tyranny that had ruled over and plundered the country for generations.

Even after Sisi’s coup against Morsi, pro-democracy protesters gathered at Rabaa and Nadha squares were keen to emphasise that their presence there wasn’t about devotion to Morsi, his party or the Muslim Brotherhood, but to the democracy that was being viciously dismantled before their eyes.

Though death came more swift for the protesters at Rabaa, the fact they faced the same ultimate fate as Morsi – to die at the hands of the regime for the ‘crime’ of supporting democracy over a tyrannical counterrevolution – is the most crucial point.

Sabotage

One ought to avoid fatalism in these matters, but it’s in retrospect that one can say that Morsi never really stood a chance as president. The impossibility of Morsi’s task became clear early on in his administration.

One event, which might seem petty, stands out as the perfect encapsulation of how Morsi was doomed to fail.

After footage emerged of Morsi declaring that ‘the Zionists’ had no right to any of historic Palestine, the feloul (Mubarak loyalists) reacted with hysteria, claiming that Morsi was an Islamic extremist who would rip up the Camp David accords and lead Egypt to war with Israel.

Roughly a week later, it emerged that Morsi had sent a letter to then Israeli president Shimon Peres expressing his commitment to peace between Egypt and Israel, prompting the same feloul, joined this time by some nominally pro-democracy liberals, to claim that Morsi was a Zionist.