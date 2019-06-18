The West has shown little interest in the death of Egypt's first and only democratically elected president Mohamed Morsi, who died in a courtroom on Monday.

Morsi's death has already started to increase pressure on the Egyptian government over its human rights record, especially conditions in prisons where thousands of activists are held.

However, European countries haven't released any statement on Morsi’s death under the leadership of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi, who toppled him in a 2013 military coup.

Only United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric offered condolences to Morsi's relatives and supporters.

The United States, whose President Donald Trump welcomed Sisi to the White House for the second time and praised him as "great person" in April, offered little reaction to the passing of Morsi.

When asked about Morsi's death during Monday's press briefing, spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said the agency "saw that the death was reported."