The world is reacting to the death of Egypt's first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi, who died during a court session on Monday.

Turkey

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences. Erdogan, who had close ties to Morsi said, "May Allah have mercy on our brother, our martyr Morsi."

Pakistan

Expressing sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Egypt's first democratically elected President Mohamed Morsi, Jamat e Islami, the country's mainstream religious party, said the Muslim world has lost a true hero.

In a statement, JI chief Senator Siraj-ul- Haq said on Monday that Dr. Morsi had refused to bow to dictatorship, and withdraw support to Palestinians' freedom struggle, which were his only crimes.

"Dr. Morsi stood tall in the face of all pressures aimed at forcing him to withdraw his struggle for fundamental rights of the people of Egypt and his support to Palestine," Haq noted adding, "the dictatorial regime miserably failed to break his nerves."

He announced that the party would hold funeral prayers in absentia for Dr. Morsi across Pakistan on Tuesday.

"Indeed -- sad news. What hope there was and how tragically it all ended. RIP," Shireen Mazari, Pakistan’s human rights minister, said on Twitter. Ahsan Iqbal, leader of the main opposition party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and former interior minister, said Morsi will be remembered.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N vice president, expressed similar sentiments.

“I am deeply saddened at death of former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. He was not granted right to fair trial & faced political victimization by military regime. International community, especially Islamic world, must raise voice against it,” Mohammad Sarwar, governor of Punjab province, said on Twitter.

Muslim Brotherhood

Mohammed Sudan, a leading member of the Muslim Brotherhood in London, described Morsi's death as "premeditated murder," saying that the former president was banned from receiving medicine or visits and there was little information about his health condition.

He added, "I offer my condolences to all of my brothers who walked the path with him. I offer my condolences to the Egyptian people."

Freedom and Justice, the Brotherhood's political arm, said in a statement on its Facebook page that prison conditions led to Morsi's death in what amounted to "assassination."

"He was jailed in a single room without anyone. No one could contact him, no one could ask about him," senior Muslim Brotherhood leader Ashraf Abdel Ghaffar told TRT World.

Human Rights Watch