Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s historic trip to Iran this month was marked by, to say the least, some difficulty. Since Abe arrived in Tehran, both the American and Iranian heads of state have stated bluntly that the time has not come for negotiations with the other.

To Abe’s credit, he made the best of a difficult situation. Few, if any, experts truly believed that the Japanese leader was going to convince either the White House or Iran’s leadership to make fundamental changes in their stances on the major issues fueling friction between the US and Tehran.

Instead, more realistically, Abe’s trip could have been, at best, a potential opportunity to possibly pave the path for a de-escalation in tension between the US administration and the Islamic Republic.

Yet by the time Abe’s visit ended, there was an attack on two tankers (including one that was Japanese-owned) in the Gulf of Oman, causing international oil prices to surge four percent. Without offering any evidence, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo almost immediately blamed Tehran. With the US military also accusing Iran of being the culprit, Tehran predictably denied involvement.

The owner of the Kokuka Sangyo, the Japanese firm that owns one of the targeted tankers, has an account of what occurred that contradicts the official American line. To the general public around the world, which is rightfully skeptical of both the American and Iranian governments’ claims on such matters, the question of which actor(s) bears responsibility remains open.

The responses to the attacks in the Gulf of Oman from the European Union, China, and Russia underscore how little credibility the Trump administration carries on the international stage, particularly in light of National Security Advisor John Bolton’s accusations that Tehran was behind the sabotage off the United Arab Emirates’ east coast last month, which he also made without providing evidence.

Groundwork

While in Iran, Abe insisted that the US leadership’s claim to desire dialogue is genuine. In response, Iran’s Supreme Leader rebuffed him: “We don’t believe these words at all because honest negotiations will not come from an individual such as Trump.”

After Abe’s visit to Tehran, Trump tweeted: “While I very much appreciate P.M. Abe going to Iran to meet with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, I personally feel that it is too soon to even think about making a deal. They are not ready, and neither are we!”