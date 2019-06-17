While the UK continuously champions itself as an advocate of global human rights and progressive politics, its actual policies and complicity in human rights violations reveal hypocrisy in this narrative.

The annual ‘Human Rights and Democracy’ report further reveals its flawed concerns for universal values and efforts to promote these values globally.

The report covering 2018, prepared for by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), did not pull any punches in its criticism of Iran and Russia when highlighting their abuses and authoritarianism, as well as other countries including Iraq, Libya and Syria, where Britain's profitable trade ties are not as significant.

While the UK would traditionally sanction states for human rights concerns, it whitewashes the actions of its allies committing similar violations, for economic benefit.

The FCO unavoidably provided a section on Yemen, since the conflict is hard to avoid after creating the “world’s worst humanitarian crisis” according to the UN, and Britain has a responsibility to address it as Yemen’s pen holder in the UN Security Council.

While focusing on child soldiers and the death penalty, not a word was stated about Saudi Arabia’s role, despite human rights groups and UN reports stating that Riyadh had likely committed war crimes and vastly contributed to Yemen’s humanitarian crisis.

The report did not even mention Yemen in Saudi Arabia’s section despite Britain having sold billions of dollars in weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has shown concern for the Yemen war and has visited Aden and neighbouring Gulf countries to push for peace. Not only have his efforts been lacklustre, but he has also failed even to mention Saudi Arabia’s role in the conflict, as this would involve highlighting Britain’s role and support for Riyadh’s involvement.

Recently leaked emails show that Boris Johnson had pushed for more weapons sales to Saudi Arabia soon after the kingdom had blatantly targeted civilian areas.

“The UK’s long-standing policy is to oppose the death penalty in all circumstances, as a matter of principle,” the report then stated, though the UK has delivered historic, unconditional support to Saudi Arabia while turning a blind eye to its countless executions.

It provided a lacklustre mention of Riyadh’s recent execution of 37 civilians, nearly all of them from Saudi Arabia’s Shia minority, despite stating “the UK’s long-standing policy is to oppose the death penalty in all circumstances, as a matter of principle.”

Britain has whitewashed Saudi Arabia’s crackdown and imprisonment of women’s rights activists and even cooperated with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman showcasing himself as a progressive reformer.

The FCO report claims Britain’s support for gender equality “showcases the UK’s leading international reputation in this area," though whitewashed the treatment of Saudi women’s rights activists, stating: “there were some improvements in women’s enjoyment of human rights.”