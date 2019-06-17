TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
At least 12 people killed as migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast
The Turkish coast guard rescued 31 migrants whose boat sank in the Aegean Sea.
At least 12 people killed as migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast
A Turkish coast guard ship seen rescuing migrants from the Aegean Sea on June 17, 2019. / AA
June 17, 2019

At least 12 migrants were killed as a boat capsised off the south-western Aegean coast of Turkey on Monday. Another 31 migrants were rescued.

Search and rescue operations for the missing are under way.

At least 50 illegal immigrants lost their lives on their way to Europe through Turkey this year, according to data compiled by Anadolu Agency in May 2019.

Most of the deaths took place along the Turkish-Iranian border, where 32 migrants froze to death while trying to cross to Van province in eastern Turkey from Iran.

Recommended

In four separate incidents on the Aegean Sea, a total of 16 migrants drowned while trying to cross to Greek islands.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

Some 268,000 migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.

The migrants were mostly Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian and Iraqi nationals.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda