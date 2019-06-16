WORLD
2 MIN READ
Heavy storms kill at least two people in Switzerland, France - authorities
Authorities said that a tourist has drowned in Switzerland's Lake Geneva after her boat capsized in a driving storm, and another was killed in nearby France after high winds brought down a tree on her campsite.
Heavy storms kill at least two people in Switzerland, France - authorities
A police speedboat rescue a boat capsized after a massive storm during the Bol d'Or sailing race on Lake Geneva on June 15, 2019 next to Chexbres, western Switzerland. / AFP
June 16, 2019

A woman has drowned in Lake Geneva when her sightseeing boat sank as a violent storm battered parts of Switzerland on Saturday, police said.

A man who was in the same boat was able to swim to another vessel from where he fired "two flares", said Joanna Matta, police spokeswoman for the canton (region) of Geneva.

The man told officers that the woman had been "passing through Geneva" and that the storm had taken them "by surprise", Matta said.

Three police boats and emergency services rushed to the scene. Police divers later retrieved the woman's body from the lake. 

The victim, whose nationality remains unknown, was then taken to a hospital in Geneva where she was declared dead.

Recommended

In a separate incident, the storm also damaged some of the 465 boats taking part in the 81st edition of the Bol d'Or, an annual regatta on Lake Geneva, the event's press service said.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the participants on Saturday afternoon, causing boats to capsize although nobody was injured.

However, the storm broke the mast of the ultra-fast "Real Team" catamaran, which had been in the lead and was forced to pull out of the race.

The bad weather struck western Switzerland on Saturday afternoon, bringing hail and winds reaching up to 110 kph, according to the national forecaster MeteoSwiss.

In the neighbouring French region of Haute-Savoie, the storm also caused damage and left a 51-year-old German tourist dead after a tree came down at a campsite.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon