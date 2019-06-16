Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he expected Russian S-400 missile defence systems to start arriving in Turkey in the first half of July, broadcaster NTV reported on Sunday, an issue which has mounted tensions with the US.

"We discussed the S-400 subject with Russia. Indeed the S-400 issue is settled," Erdogan was cited as telling reporters on his plane returning from a visit to Tajikistan, where he attended a summit and met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I think they will start to come in the first half of July," he added, giving a more specific forecast than he has in the past.

US acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan this month outlined how Turkey would be pulled out of the F-35 fighter jet programme unless Ankara changed course from its plans to buy the missile systems.

President Erdogan said he would discuss the issue with US President Donald Trump when they meet at this month's G-20 summit.