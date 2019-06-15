The Texas State Board of Education voted on Friday to reject a request to open a chain of charter schools run by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The Texas Commissioner of Education had submitted 24 proposals to the board for opening various charter schools throughout the state. One of the proposed school chains, Royal Public Schools, was being headed by Soner Tarim.

Tarim, the CEO of Unity School Services (USS) and founder of Harmony Schools in Texas, is a member of FETO, a designated terrorist group in Turkey.

DeEtta Culbertson, a spokeswoman for the Texas Education Agency, confirmed the board's decision in a phone call to Anadolu Agency but said she could not give the reason behind it.

But Debbie Ratcliffe, executive director of the State Board of Education Support Division at the Texas Education Agency, said in an emailed reply to Anadolu Agency that there was strong opposition from the traditional school districts in the areas where Tarim wanted to open new charter schools.

Ratcliffe said those districts were the Austin Independent School District and the Alief Independent School District, which is in the Houston area.

“Those school officials felt that their schools were doing a good job and that there were many existing charter schools in the areas already,” she said, adding there were also questions about staffing and curriculum and about Tarim’s involvement with new charter schools in Alabama.