WORLD
2 MIN READ
Roadside bomb kills 10 Kenyan police near Somali border
Officials say police officers were killed when their vehicle struck an explosive device in Wajir County near Somali border, in a suspected militant attack.
Roadside bomb kills 10 Kenyan police near Somali border
Somalia-based Al Shabab militant group often targets Kenyan security forces, vowing retribution after Kenya deployed troops to Somalia in 2011 to combat the militants. / Reuters Archive
June 15, 2019

At least 10 police officers were killed after their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device near the Somali border in a suspected militant attack, Kenyan officials said on Saturday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share the information, said those killed in Wajir County were among 13 officers who were pursuing unidentified gunmen who had kidnapped police reservists.

Police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters news agency that he was still awaiting precise casualty figures.

Recommended

Reservists kidnapped 

Police on Friday said an unknown number of gunmen stormed Konton center in Wajir East and kidnapped three reservists.

There was no claim of responsibility for the latest attack. 

The Somalia-based Al Shabab militant group often targets Kenyan security forces, vowing retribution after Kenya deployed troops to Somalia in 2011 to combat the militants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon