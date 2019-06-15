At least 10 police officers were killed after their vehicle was struck by an improvised explosive device near the Somali border in a suspected militant attack, Kenyan officials said on Saturday.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to share the information, said those killed in Wajir County were among 13 officers who were pursuing unidentified gunmen who had kidnapped police reservists.

Police spokesman Charles Owino told Reuters news agency that he was still awaiting precise casualty figures.