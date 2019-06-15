At least 35 fighters, including 26 pro-regime forces, were killed Saturday in clashes and air strikes that erupted at dawn in north-west Syria, a war monitor said.

The flare-up came as Russian-backed regime forces tried to retake two villages seized by militants and allied rebels earlier this month, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"Since this morning, the Syrian regime and allied fighters have launched five failed attempts to regain control of Jibine and Tal Maleh in Hama province," said observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

Syrian regime and Russian airstrikes killed nine militants and rebels, the war monitor said.

Ensuing clashes in the north of Hama province left 26 pro-regime forces dead, including eight who were killed in a mine explosion, the observatory said.

The Idlib region of some three million people is supposed to be protected from a massive regime offensive by a buffer zone deal that Russia and Turkey signed in September.

But it was never fully implemented, as militants refused to withdraw from a planned demilitarised zone.

In January, the Hayat Tahrir Al Sham alliance, led by Syria's former Al Qaeda affiliate, extended its administrative control over the region, which includes most of Idlib province, as well as adjacent slivers of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces.