Turkey rejects "fait accompli" in Jerusalem, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

"We reject efforts to create new fait accompli in Jerusalem," he said while addressing the 5th Summit of Heads of State of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe.

Erdogan said Turkey has an active stance on the Palestinian issue.

He also called on all the countries to respect the UN resolutions and the historical and legal status of Jerusalem.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the perennial Mideast conflict, with Palestinians hoping East Jerusalem – occupied by Israel since 1967 – might eventually serve as the capital of an independent Palestinian state.

Syria

Erdogan said Turkey does its best to end the civil war in Syria and ensure stability there.

He reiterated that Turkey hosts nearly four million Syrians.

Turkey fights against Daesh, YPG/PKK terrorist organisations that threaten Syria's future, he added.

The president also said efforts to eliminate terrorist organisation through another one will only lead to more bloodshed.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children. The YPG/PKK is its Syrian branch.

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah reports.