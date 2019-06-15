The growing far-right movement in Germany is expected to gain a significant regional victory.

On Sunday, the AfD party - known for its strong opposition to immigration and Islam, is forecast to win the mayoral election in a small town in the east.

Mainstream parties have thrown their support behind the centre-right contender from Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU party, Octavian Ursu meaning AfD candidate Sebastian Wippel is seen as unlikely to triumph.

But Wippel won the first round in late May with 36 percent of the vote, sending shockwaves through the country already bracing for a strong AfD showing in Goerlitz's Saxony state in a September election.

His closest competitor, 51-year-old Octavian Ursu of the CDU, drew 30 percent and will face Wippel in the run-off.

Yunus Paksoy reports.