Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Saturday she will suspend a proposed extradition bill indefinitely.

Lam told media Saturday she took the move in response to widespread public unhappiness over the measure, which would enable authorities to send some suspects to stand trial in mainland courts.

Many in the former British colony were worried it will further erode cherished legal protections and freedoms promised by Beijing when it took control in 1997.

A mass protest over the issue was planned for Sunday.

Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets in earlier demonstrations. Protests turned violent on Wednesday, adding to pressures on Lam to back down.

As criticism mounted and signs emerged of a growing discomfort among party leaders in Beijing, local media in Hong Kong earlier reported that Lam's administration was planning to announce some sort of climbdown as it tries to find its way out of the political crisis.