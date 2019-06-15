Moody's cut Turkey's sovereign credit rating deeper into "junk" territory on Friday, saying the risk of a balance of payments crisis continued to rise, and with it the risk of a government default.

Moody's downgraded the rating to B1 from Ba3 and maintained a negative outlook. It had previously cut the rating to Ba3 from Ba2 in August last year.

Soon after the move, the Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry said the downgrade was not in accordance with the country's economic indicators.

"The decision does not conform to the Turkish economy's fundamental indicators and thus creates question marks about the objectivity and impartiality of the institution's analyses," it said in a statement.

It then listed economic indicators in comparison with other emerging market economies and cited developments such as falling inflation and rising tourism revenues, noting: "we sadly see that very positive developments are being ignored."

The ministry argued that there is a double-standard to Moody’s assessment on rating as the business and financial services company stressed that Turkey’s debt is 2.6 times bigger than its reserve.