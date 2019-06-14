Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam faced calls from both outside and within her government on Friday to delay extradition legislation that has spurred massive protests.

Some members of the Executive Council, Hong Kong's Cabinet, said she should perhaps rethink plans to rush the bill's passage.

Meanwhile, a group of former senior government officials urged her not to force a confrontation by pushing ahead with the unpopular bill, which would allow Hong Kong suspects to be tried in mainland China.

"It can be said the government perhaps should consider other options," said Bernard Chan, a leading member of the Executive Council. He said a delay might be one possibility.

Many in Hong Kong fear the measures would undermine the former British colony's legal autonomy.

As of Friday afternoon, more than 30,000 people had signed a petition protesting the use of force by police during violent clashes with protesters on Wednesday.

Authorities were bracing for more protests late Friday and over the weekend.

The standoff between police and protesters is Hong Kong's most severe political crisis since the Communist Party-ruled mainland took control in 1997 with a promise not to interfere with the city's civil liberties and courts.

Patrick Fok has more from Hong Kong.

Committed protesters

The busy downtown area was calm on Friday morning after days of protests by students and human rights activists.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets on Sunday, challenging Lam's two-year-old government.

Protesters had kept up a presence through Thursday night, singing hymns and holding up signs criticising the police for their handling of the demonstrations.

Demonstrators say they are committed to preventing the government from enacting amendments they see as eroding the freedoms and protections promised when Britain ended its colonial rule of the city in 1997, handing sovereignty to Beijing.

The clashes on Wednesday drew tens of thousands of mostly young residents and forced the legislature to postpone debate on the bill.

Pressure on the Hong Kong leader, caught between a restive public and Communist rulers in Beijing, is growing, said Willy Lam, an expert on Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Calls to amend the plan or for Carrie Lam to step down are coming from many sectors, including business leaders, he noted, adding that it is President Xi Jinping in Beijing who will decide, not Carrie Lam.

"If the momentum continues to grow, then there is a high possibility that Xi Jinping might strike for a compromise and postpone the bill indefinitely," Willy Lam said.