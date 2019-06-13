TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey to give 'appropriate' response to US letter - Kalin
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin says US acting defence secretary's letter to Turkey’s defence chief over F-35 fighter training programme is "against the spirit of alliance."
Turkey to give 'appropriate' response to US letter - Kalin
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin addressing media in Ankara in this file photo. / Getty Images
June 13, 2019

US acting defence secretary's letter to Turkey’s defence chief over F-35 fighter training programme is "against the spirit of alliance" and an "appropriate" response will be given, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Thursday. 

He said that he has discussed the letter with US National Security Advisor John Bolton.

The letter sent last week said that Washington was cutting short a F-35 fighter jet training programme for Turkish pilots over “safety concerns.”      

Kalin said the US's attitude on Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 air missile system would permanently harm bilateral relations and expressed hope that the US would give up this attitude.

Tensions between the US and Turkey have simmered over Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems.

Washington claims the purchase will jeopardise Turkey's role in the F-35 fighter jet programme and has threatened sanctions.

Recommended

Turkey has said there is no conflict between the S-400 and the F-35 and has called for a working group to clarify the issue.    

Talking about Turkey's security situation, Kalin said that the possibility of the formation of a PKK state on the Turkish-Syrian border is out of question.

"Thanks to skilful leadership of our president, a PKK state, which was attempted to be established on the Turkish-Syrian border, is out of the question now," Kalin said after a Cabinet meeting in capital Ankara.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children. 

The PYD/YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch, and also works under the label of the SDF.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda