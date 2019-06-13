Tensions in the Persian Gulf continue to escalate with reports that two oil tankers were “attacked” resulting in an explosion.

This follows last month’s attack on four ships in the Persian Gulf, off the UAE coast. As yet no culprits have been found, but that hasn’t stopped the US administration and the UAE from alleging that Iran was behind the attacks. No evidence has been provided by the US or the UAE that can be independently verified.

Iran for its part denies the accusation and sees the attacks as false flag operations that aim to provide the necessary justification for intervention or international isolation.

Attacks and tension in the Persian Gulf are far from new. Here are some past attacks in one of the world’s most strategic locations.

Tanker wars

The Iran-Iraq war was one of the longest wars in the 20th Century, resulting in more than a million deaths and thousands of casualties.

Both sides during the war weaponised the sea lanes in a bid to damage each other's economies, in particular, their oil industries, through a war of economic attrition.

Iraq and Iran attacked international ships that were due to dock at each other's ports in order to halt oil exports which funded the war effort of both sides.

Iran very early in the war stopped international shipping from going to Iraq, and with Saudi Arabia helping to ship Iraqi oil, Iran expanded its area of operation in the Persian Gulf to include other states.

For the first three years of the war, Iraq was the main belligerent, however after 1984 Iran started to retaliate. By the end of the war, Iraq had attacked 283 ships heading to Iran versus 168 by Iran.

Ships using the flags of more than 38 countries were attacked which added an international dimension to the conflict and threatened to draw in other international actors.

Operation Praying Mantis