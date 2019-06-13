TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Aerospace to display fighter jet at Paris airshow
For the first time, the company will showcase the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft at one of the world's largest aerospace fair shows in Paris.
Turkish Aerospace will showcase Turkish fighter jets at the International Paris Airshow. / AA
June 13, 2019

Turkish Aerospace will display for the first time the one-to-one mock-up of a Turkish fighter aircraft at the 17th International Paris Airshow, said the company on its website.

The airshow will take place at Le Bourget airport between June 17 and 23.

Turkish Aerospace will showcase its ATAK, ANKA, HURJET and GOKBEY platforms, at the fair.

"ATAK helicopter will perform flight demonstrations during the show," it said.

"The one-to-one mock-up of the Turkish Fighter Project, initiated to meet the needs of Turkish Armed Forces, which is the prime contractor of Turkish Aerospace, will be shown to the public for the first time in Paris," said the company.

"Turkey will demonstrate once again its infrastructure, technologies and abilities to produce 5th generation jet aircraft, which is therefore considered invaluable to a leading power like the USA, Russia and China."

Temel Kotil, the president and CEO of Turkish Aerospace said "for the first time we will exhibit a Turkish fighter[jet] in Paris in order to show our capabilities."

"Thus, Turkey will demonstrate that there is no difference from other countries from the point of view of technological infrastructure.”

Founded in 1973, Turkish Aerospace is the prime contractor of the Turkish Fighter Project, established to meet the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
