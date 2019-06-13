Turkey disapproves of France's close cooperation with the PKK and its Syrian affiliate YPG, the foreign minister said on Thursday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the remarks at a joint news conference with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian after a bilateral meeting in Ankara.

The US-backed the PYD/YPG-dominated SDF militia in a battle against Daesh’s last territory in Syria.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its 30-year terror campaign against the Turkish state more than 40,000 people, including women and children, have been killed.

Turkey, the US and the EU recognise the PKK as a terrorist organisation.