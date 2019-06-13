Authorities in the UAE continue to detain at least nine political prisoners despite them having served their sentences.

The London-based International Campaign for Freedom in the United Arab Emirates (ICFUAE) said the prisoners were being held in a so-called counselling section inside al Razeen prison, a desert facility around 120 kilometres from the capital, Abu Dhabi.

ICFUAE said prisoners including Osama al Najjar, Badr al Bahri, Ahmed Almolla, Faysal, Othman and Abdelwaheed Elshoh, Abdullah Elhelw, Said Elbrimy and Kalifa Rabiaa, had finished their sentences but were still being held indefinitely.

According to the rights group, the continued detention of the activists lacked any sort of judicial justification and therefore violated international standards of due process.

The UAE claims that the purpose of the ‘counselling’ facilities is to rehabilitate convicts.

Most of those imprisoned have been jailed for their activism or speaking out against the UAE’s rulers.

“These cases are yet a further indication of how the UAE authorities use counter-terrorism measures as a pretext to crackdown on peaceful human rights activism,” ICFUAE said in a statement.

“These prisoners’ continued detention exposes the UAE’s Year of Tolerance as little more than a cynical PR stunt,” it added.

Al Razeen has a reputation for abuse of prisoners, including allegations of sexual harassment of prisoners, and other forms of mistreatment.