US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that Washington has assessed, based on intelligence, type of weapons used and level of expertise needed, that Iran is responsible for the attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

He offered no concrete evidence to back up the assertion.

"It is the assessment of the United States government that the Islamic Republic of Iran is responsible for the attacks that occurred in the Gulf of Oman today," Pompeo told reporters.

"This assessment is based on intelligence, the weapons used, the level of expertise needed to execute the operation, recent similar Iranian attacks on shipping, and the fact that no proxy group operating in the area has the resources and proficiency to act with such a high degree of sophistication," Pompeo said.

Early Friday morning, the US military's Central Command released a video it says shows Iranian forces removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the two ships suspected to have been attacked near the Strait of Hormuz.

Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said a Revolutionary Guard patrol ship removed the limpet mine from the Kokuka Courageous.

Iran categorically rejected the "unfounded" US claim over the oil tanker attacks, Iran's mission to the United Nations said after Washington blamed Tehran for the attacks.

"Iran categorically rejects the US unfounded claim with regard to 13 June oil tanker incidents and condemns it in the strongest possible terms," the Iranian mission said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia said it agrees with the United States that Iran was behind the suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

"We have no reason to disagree with the secretary of state. We agree with him," Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al Jubeir told CNN.

"Iran has a history of doing this."

The United Arab Emirates' Minister of State for Foreign Affairs said attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and on a Saudi airport are a 'major and dangerous escalation' that requires the international community to scramble to protect regional stability and security.

"Wisdom and collective responsibility are needed to prevent more escalation," Anwar Gargash said in a Twitter post.

Damage control

Two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, were attacked on Thursday, the US Navy said, with one adrift and on fire amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran and a high-stakes visit by the Japanese prime minister to Iran.

The latest incident comes after the US alleged that Iran used mines to attack four oil tankers off the nearby Emirati port of Fujairah last month.

The tanker association INTERTANKO said two vessels had been attacked in the Middle East and there were growing worries for the safety of ships and their crews sailing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Senior US officials said they do not believe the threat from Iran is over, adding the US photographed an unexploded mine on the side of one of the tankers and assessed Iran was responsible for the attack. The photograph is expected to be made public later Thursday.

US Central Command said in a statement the destroyer USS Mason was en route to the scene of the attacks. The destroyer USS Bainbridge remains in close contact with the damaged tanker M/V Kokuka Courageous and will tolerate no interference, the statement said.

The US military added that it has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the Middle East but will defend American interests including freedom of navigation.

Japan's trade ministry says the two oil tankers reportedly attacked near the Strait of Hormuz carried "Japan-related" cargo.

Japanese operator Kokuka Sangyo confirmed one of its tankers carrying methanol came under fire in the Gulf of Oman.

The owner of the Marshal Islands-flagged Front Altair, which was loaded with 75,000 tonnes of flammable oil naphtha, refuted Iranian reports that it had sunk.

Crew rescued

All the crew were saved after abandoning Kokuka Courageous ship and its methanol cargo is intact, Kokuka Sangyo shipping company said. It was going from Saudi Arabia to Singapore.

At least 21 sailors were evacuated off the Kokuka. One sailor was slightly injured and the Pamana-flagged ship sustained hull damage.

"It appears other ships also came under fire," company president Yutaka Katada told reporters in Tokyo, confirming an earlier report from its Singapore parent company about a "security incident" in the busy shipping waterway.

The Norwegian shipping firm Frontline confirmed that its oil tanker Front Altair was on fire, Norwegian newspaper VG reported earlier in the day, quoting a company spokesman.

All 23 crew members from the Marshal Islands-flagged tanker were brought to safety at a nearby vessel, the spokesman added