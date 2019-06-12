Japan is the latest addition to a growing list of countries trying to ease tensions between Washington and Tehran with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visiting Iran on Wednesday.

Abe, the first Japanese leader to visit Iran since its 1979 Islamic Revolution, is expected to play a mediator role between the US and Iran amid heightened tensions between the two.

“Japan can help in easing the ongoing tension between Iran and America... As a goodwill gesture, America should either lift the unjust oil sanctions or extend the waivers or suspend them,” a senior Iranian official told Reuters.

“Mr. Abe can be a great mediator to facilitate that (easing of oil sanctions)...Japan has always respected Iran and Mr. Abe can play a very constructive role to calm the ongoing tension that can harm the (Middle East) region,” said another Iranian official, who asked not to be named.

It’s not just Japan trying to secure a spot as mediator, here are some of the other countries trying to calm tensions.

Qatar

Qatar’s foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who has cordial relations with both Iran and the US, had warned both sides to avoid conflict.

“We believe that at one point there should an engagement – it cannot last forever like this,” he told reporters in London on Sunday. “Since they are not willing to engage in further escalation, they should come up with ideas that open the doors.”

“All these countries are concerned what escalation could lead to,” he said. “There were attempts by Qatar and by other countries in the region to de-escalate the situation: we have been speaking to the US and we have been talking to the Iranians as well.