WORLD
3 MIN READ
France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweeting gruesome Daesh images
The far-right leader shared graphic images of atrocities committed by the terror group only a few weeks after it claimed an attack which killed 130 people in Paris.
France's Le Pen to go on trial for tweeting gruesome Daesh images
In this file photo taken on May 26, 2019, French far-right Rassemblement National President and member of Parliament Marine Le Pen leaves the polling station after casting her vote for the European Parliament elections in Henin-Beaumont. / AFP
June 12, 2019

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been ordered to stand trial for tweeting pictures of Daesh atrocities, a judicial source said on Wednesday.

Le Pen shared the gruesome images a few weeks after Daesh terrorists killed 130 people in attacks in Paris in November 2015.

A judge in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre ordered that the National Rally leader stand trial on charges of circulating "violent messages that incite terrorism or pornography or seriously harm human dignity" and that can be viewed by a minor.

The charges carry a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a fine of $85,000.

Last year, an investigative magistrate called for Le Pen to undergo psychiatric tests in connection with the Daesh tweets.

The 50-year-old trained lawyer, whose party topped France’s vote in the recent European elections, has denounced the case as a violation of her freedom of expression.

Recommended

She tweeted the images after a French journalist drew a comparison between Daesh and her party.

One of the pictures she shared showed the body of James Foley, an American journalist beheaded by the group.

Another showed a man in an orange jumpsuit being run over by a tank, and the third a Jordanian pilot being burned alive in a cage.

The prospect of a trial is a further legal blow for Le Pen, who was ordered last month to reimburse the European Parliament nearly 300,000 euros in funds she was accused of defrauding the EU.

The parliament claimed she used funds destined for EU parliamentary assistants to pay an aide for work carried out in France.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon