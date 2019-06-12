WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrian regime says air defence 'downed' Israel missiles
The missiles targetted Tal al Hara sector located near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to regime-run SANA news agency, which reported no casualties.
Syrian regime says air defence 'downed' Israel missiles
An Israeli military ambulance drives past tanks in occupied Golan Heights, near the border with Syria, on May 10, 2018. / AP Archive
June 12, 2019

Syrian regime air defence shot down a number of Israeli missiles targeting the south of the country early on Wednesday, news agencySANA said.

The attack was launched around 2300 GMT (2 am local time Wednesday) against the Tal al Hara sector located near the occupied Golan Heights. The regime-run news agency said there had been no casualties. 

SANA did not specify what had been targeted in the strikes.

It also accused Israel of conducting an "electronic war" and "jamming" Syrian radars.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011, targeting forces loyal to Bashar al Assad and the regime's allies Iran and Hezbollah.

Recommended

Israel's fight with Iran

Earlier this month, Israel struck multiple positions held by regime forces over a period of 24 hours, killing 15 combatants according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In January, it launched strikes on Iranian positions in Syria in what it said was a response to an Iranian missile strike from inside the country.

That attack killed 21 people, mostly Iranians.  

Israel says it is determined to prevent Iran from entrenching itself militarily in Syria, where Tehran backs Assad in the country's eight-year war, which has left more than 370,000 people dead and displaced millions. 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists reach Türkiye's Istanbul
Ukraine and Russia exchange strikes in escalating attacks on energy sites
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon