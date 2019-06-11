Pakistani police officers have arrested former President Asif Ali Zardari over a money laundering case in Islamabad.

On Monday, officers from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) entered Zardari’s home to take him into custody after Islamabad High Court’s decision.

Zardari has previously spent nearly 11 years in prison, from 1990 to 1993 and from 1997 to 2004, on corruption charges. Zardari was nicknamed “Mr 10 percent” over his illegal commission from government contracts he awarded.

He served as president of the country from 2008 to 2013 after the assassination of his wife Benazir Bhutto, former two-time prime minister of Pakistan, in 2007.

Zardari is also co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which is one of the strongest parties in the country.

His arrest sparked protests against current President Imran Khan.

The NAB moved to arrest Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur over the movement of nearly one million dollars to their private company from alleged fake bank accounts.

The investigation also covers the pairs receipt of money from suspicious transactions through fake accounts that were worth about $29 million.

Another case relates to a transaction of Rs150 million to their private company through alleged fake bank accounts.

As part of the investigation, a further 170 people have been added to a no-fly list.