A teenager arrested at the age of 13 for alleged crimes he committed at the age of 10 is at the risk of an execution in Saudi Arabia.

Murtaja Qureiris is now 18. He was detained for about four years ago, in September 2014.

He can be seen in CNN footage of a bike protest in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province in 2011 — for which he now faces the death penalty for his actions as a child during the so-called Arab Spring.

According to human rights organisation Amnesty International, Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution has sought the death penalty for Qureiris last August for “a series of offences” dating back to whne Qureiris was just ten years old.

The charges are listed as “participating in anti-government protests, attending the funeral of his brother Ali Qureiris who was killed in a protest in 2011, joining a ‘terrorist organisation,’ throwing Molotov cocktails at a police station, and firing at security forces,” says Amnesty in a press release dated June 7.

The European Saudi Organization for Human Rights (ESOHR) has reported that the boy was subjected to “coercion and deception” by the interrogators and “tortured and beaten” in solitary confinement. ESOHR also said Qureiris was promised he would be released “if he cooperated with the investigation and admitted the charges against him”.

ESOHR has reported that neither the boy’s first confinement in an observation home (juvenile detention) nor his transferred new location Mabahith prison for adults were appropriate for him.

Observation homes in Saudi Arabia, ESOHR says,”are not considered a safe place for children because torture and cruel and degrading treatment are practiced there, as well as allegations of employees committing sexual crimes against the children.”