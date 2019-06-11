Pakistan's self-exiled leader Altaf Hussain was arrested on Tuesday from his residence in London, local media and security officials reported.

Hussain, who has been living in exile for more than 25 years, leads the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), a party influential in urban areas of Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, including its restive port city of Karachi.

He was arrested in an early morning raid by a team of the Scotland Yard, broadcaster Geo News reported quoting London Metropolitan Police.

The arrest has sent shockwaves across Pakistan as Hussain once ruled Karachi, the country's commercial capital, with an iron fist, shutting down the entire city in mere seconds with the help of his loyal workers.

Hussain, who is wanted by Pakistani security forces in multiple cases relating to murder, terrorism, inciting violence, and money laundering, has been shifted to a police station in London.

He is also facing inquiries for money laundering and delivering a hate speech to his supporters via telephone after the 2013 general elections.