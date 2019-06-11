It might sound absurd to say the 'Arab Spring' is still alive, given the usual and not entirely erroneous presentation of chaos and violence that has come to popularly define the struggles in the Middle East and North Africa.

The reality is that the Arab Spring's goal of freedom from tyranny exists beyond its popularly accepted timeline.

How many people in the liberal democratic world knew or cared about the daily lives and hopes of the millions of Mohamed Bouazizis who were struggling across the region?

How many even considered the dreams and fears of the Khaled Saids?

It was only through the former’s self-immolation and the latter’s torture and murder that ‘Arabs’ forced themselves into the consciousness of the collective world.

And, however fleetingly, the world cared.

But it was barely even a year after this that the perversely simple and cliched term ‘Arab winter’ began to become normalised. The main culprit in the pessimism of the world towards revolutions in MENA was so-called ‘Islamism’, but the dominance of ‘political Islam’ was always a simplistic false sunset.

As was the case in Egypt, Libya, Tunis, Syria and Yemen, the popular forces on the ground, often with overt democratic backing, were parties and movements that reflected the religiosity of the populations – a religiosity that had often been viciously repressed by ‘secular’ tyrants.

But so pervasive in the West was the ‘war on terror’-era doom-mongering (often deliberately conjured by those who supported counter-revolution) around anything overtly Islamic in politics, it was in silence that the world watched as the real counter-revolution swept the region.

This counter-revolution took the form of, at the very best, democratic parties being forced from office, and, at the very worst, such as in Syria, genocide.

Those who claimed that the real ‘end’ of the Arab spring were events like the ‘Islamist’ Mohamed Morsi being elected to the office of the presidency in Egypt, were suddenly quiet when they saw what counter-revolution really looked like in the heaps of corpses in Rabaa square.

Those who claimed that counter-revolution had triumphed in Syria due to the rise of 'Islamic extremists' among the Syrian rebels could only offer silence or denial when they saw the pictures of the children gassed to death by the Assad regime.

Nearly everywhere counter-revolution has triumphed, it has been allowed to do so without any hindrance by the so-called democratic West – in fact, in many cases, it’s with direct or indirect support from it.

The fact is that there was never any genuine support for democracy from those who pretended to be its bastions and patrons, all while powerful foreign anti-democratic forces, such as Iran, Russia, Saudi and the UAE, mobilised viciously on the side of counter-revolution to crush nascent democracy.

In the shadow of the Iraq war, anti-humanitarian intervention has come to define the modern era.

It’s why one can look at what’s currently occurring in Sudan and Libya and say that these situations are simultaneously proof of the life and death of the Arab spring. We’ve most recently seen widespread pro-democracy protests forcing the removal of one of former President Omar al Bashir.